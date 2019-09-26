DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is getting some national attention for its great live music scene. A new study ranks the Mile High City among the top spots in the country to enjoy live music.
Denver snuck in at No. 10 in a report titled “Best Cities for People Who Love Live Music” that was released earlier this month by Move.org. In an article about the study, the authors wrote “Like Las Vegas, Denver is a popular stop for touring bands during their trips across the country, so it’s a great place to live if live music is important to you. Among Denver’s many music venues, the naturally beautiful Red Rocks Amphitheatre is its crown jewel. This iconic venue sits just 30 minutes outside of downtown Denver, and since many musicians consider it a career benchmark to play there, you can always find a Red Rocks show to attend.”
The methodology for the study was primarily based on live music venues per 100,000 residents, and the Denver metro area is listed as having nearly 800 venues that host live music.
Not surprisingly, Austin, Texas, was ranked No. 1.
You must log in to post a comment.