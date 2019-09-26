DENVER (CBS4) — The Broncos got more than 40 CEOs from companies across Denver to get out of the office and do some work in the community. On Thursday, the team co-hosted the Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver’s sixth annual CEO Build.
“The day of construction will allow executives from diverse industries the opportunity to collaborate and channel their energy into this unique event where they’ll build affordable homes in partnership with low-income families,” Broncos officials stated.
Broncos CEO Joe Ellis welcomed his fellow officers by talking about just how much they’ve accomplished.
“With today’s build we’ve accounted for more than 1,100 hours from nearly 100 companies across the Front Range, and most importantly it will have resulted in a total of 42 homes built for deserving families,” Ellis said.
This year, they worked on a 32-home development in the Elyria-Swansea Neighborhood. The three- and four-bedroom homes are being built in partnership with local and hardworking families who will purchase them with affordable mortgages, officials said.
