DENVER (CBS4) — The 11th annual Denver Beer Week officially starts on Friday and features over 200 beer-related events at area breweries, restaurants, tap houses and attractions. It continues through Oct. 5.
“From beer tastings to firkin tappings, events include beer paired dinners, brewery tours, brewer vs brewer competitions, meet the brewer nights, tap takeovers, and even beer street parties with bands, brews and food trucks,” officials with VISIT DENVER stated.
VISIT DENVER unveiled the 2019-20 Denver Beer Trail featuring details on 41 local breweries.
“The guide is the largest version to date and features suggested walking/biking routes between top breweries, local beer festival listings, brewery tour information, and a glossary of key beer terms,” officials stated.
The guide is broken down by
The craft brew industry has evolved into a $3.1 billion industry in Colorado, with 400 craft breweries producing more than 1.5 million barrels of beer per year.
You must log in to post a comment.