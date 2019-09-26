Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Progress is being made on Denver’s City Park Golf Course, but tee time won’t be anytime soon. The course closed in 2017 for a redesign to add a storm water detention area.
Denver Public Works says while the construction is complete, the course will not open until next year, at the earliest.
DPW is waiting for the new turf to be fully established before any golfers play on the course to prevent potential damage.
The opening date will be based on regular assessments of the turf. Weather conditions into the spring will be a major factor.
DPW says the clubhouse at City Park Golf House will open later this year for special events. Daily clubhouse operations won’t resume until the entire course is open.
