DENVER (CBS4) – Singer Celine Dion announced on Thursday that she’ll perform in Denver next year. Her new world tour “Courage” will make a stop at the Pepsi Center on March 24.

Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her new world tour "Courage" at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on September 18, 2019.

Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, on Sept. 18, 2019. (credit: ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Tickets for Dion’s show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Dion’s new album “Courage” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 15. She is the winner of five Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards and completed a 16-year Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

