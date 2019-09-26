Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Singer Celine Dion announced on Thursday that she’ll perform in Denver next year. Her new world tour “Courage” will make a stop at the Pepsi Center on March 24.
Tickets for Dion’s show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.
Additional Courage World Tour dates announced! North American dates added & international tour dates revealed! 👉🏼 https://t.co/T5x9QPNP14 – Team Celinehttps://t.co/qKaExUITSD pic.twitter.com/Q2y1wVue9W
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 26, 2019
Dion’s new album “Courage” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 15. She is the winner of five Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards and completed a 16-year Las Vegas residency earlier this year.
You must log in to post a comment.