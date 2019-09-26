



– Want the intel on Denver’s most talked-about local outposts? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been in the spotlight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance.

Read on to see which places are riding a trend this autumn.

Zocalito Latin Bistro

Founded in 2000, this Latin American dining establishment, which serves salads, seafood and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp.

Citywide, seafood restaurants saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Zocalito Latin Bistro saw a 31.6% increase, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Zocalito Latin Bistro’s review count increased by more than 1,200%.

Located at 999 18th St., Suite 107, in downtown Denver’s Central Business District, Zocalito Latin Bistro specializes in cuisine traditionally found in Southern Mexico, featuring menu items such as Oaxacan salsa and guacamole, Mayan-fried calamari, red pozole pork stew, spicy dry-rubbed chicken wings, Kurobuta pork tenderloin and grilled Colorado red trout.

Zocalito Latin Bistro is open from 5–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Post Oak Barbecue

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Berkeley’s Post Oak Barbecue, the traditional American smokehouse, which is known for its barbecue, is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, Post Oak Barbecue bagged a 31.1% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating.

Open at 4000 Tennyson St. since June, Post Oak Barbecue serves an array of classic barbecue items on its menu, including pork shoulder, turkey breast, house-made sausage, St. Louis-style ribs and beef brisket by the half-pound.

Post Oak Barbecue is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Esters at Oneida Park

Park Hill’s Esters at Oneida Park is also making waves. First established in 2015 and now on its second location at 2201 Oneida St., the sports bar and New American gastropub, which serves pizza and more, has seen a 12% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.6% for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Esters at Oneida Park’s review count increased by more than 170%.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Denver’s New American category: Henry’s Denver has seen a 2.8% increase in reviews.

Esters at Oneida Park offers a variety of eclectic pizza options and upscale bar fare made from locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, as well as a selection of craft beer. Over the past month, it’s maintained a superior 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Esters at Oneida Park is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on weekdays and 10 a.m.–midnight on weekends.

The Goods

Congress Park’s popular The Goods is currently on the upswing in Yelp’s bar category.

While businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, this bar and traditional American breakfast and brunch eatery increased its new reviews by 4.8% — and kept its rating consistent at four stars. Review counts increased by more than 280% on a month-to-month basis.

Open for business at 2550 E. Colfax Ave. since 2016, The Goods offers dishes on the menu ranging from kale salad, vegan tacos and rigatoni pasta to Thai-style shrimp curry, edamame, chicken wings and assorted burgers.

The Goods is open from 4–10 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

Article provided by Hoodline.