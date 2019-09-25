



— A 2-year-old girl, whose parents had previously experienced six miscarriages, died after being left in a hot car, according to KOB-TV . The New Mexico TV station reported Zariah Hasheme was the only child of Demi Petrowski and Zachary Hasheme. They called her a miracle baby.

Zachary Hasheme shared photos of Zariah on Facebook, stating, “I still can’t believe you being gone forever… it’s just not true.”

The Hobbs Police Department stated that the child was left in the care of Tammie Brooks, 41, at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“Brooks was supposed to drop the child off at daycare; however, drove to her place of employment instead. The child was left unattended in a car seat for several hours until Brooks realized the child was still in the car after running an errand,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Officers got a call around 1:30 p.m., and found the little girl unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased.

“I had six miscarriages previously to having my daughter,” KOB-TV quoted Petrowski as saying. “I would not wish this pain and this hurt upon my worst enemy.”

Her father and mother, Demi Petrowski, shared photos on Facebook of their daughter’s short life.

A GoFundMe page set up for cover funeral expenses has met its goal, according to Stephanie Wilkinson, who established the fundraiser. The page is still active to assist the parents with living expenses “while they try their best to get through the loss of their only child.”

Brooks is charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, a felony. Her bail was set at $50,000 and her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23, according to KOB-TV.