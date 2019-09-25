Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins will be the next city in Colorado to welcome electric scooters, or e-scooters. They scooters will start showing up around town and on the Colorado State University campus next month.
Before that roll out, the City of Fort Collins will spend two weeks on education and research.
The city wants to make sure people know how and where to ride, along with the specific safety measures for scooters.
The e-scooters are part of a one-year pilot program in Fort Collins before permanent changes are made to city ordinances.
Scooters were recently moved to bike lanes and driving lanes in Denver after concerns of pedestrian safety.
