Filed Under:Peter Kennedy, Thornton News, Thornton Police


THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police arrested a man they believe hit a student in a wheelchair and drove away. The crash happened in front of York International School on Tuesday morning.

Peter Kennedy Thonton hit and run

Peter Kennedy (credit: Thornton)

Peter Kennedy, 67, was driving a black Ford truck when police say he hit the student who was on his way to school.

thornton york international wheelchair hit run

(credit: CBS)

Kennedy faces hit-and-run and careless driving charges.

On Tuesday night, neighbors told CBS4’s Jamie Leary they recently petitioned the city to make changes around the crosswalk.

