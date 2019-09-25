Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police arrested a man they believe hit a student in a wheelchair and drove away. The crash happened in front of York International School on Tuesday morning.
Peter Kennedy, 67, was driving a black Ford truck when police say he hit the student who was on his way to school.
Kennedy faces hit-and-run and careless driving charges.
On Tuesday night, neighbors told CBS4’s Jamie Leary they recently petitioned the city to make changes around the crosswalk.
