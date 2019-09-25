Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– North High School in Denver was evacuated on Wednesday morning after smoke was found in the building. The students, teachers and staff were forced to leave the building just after 11 a.m.
Crews with the Denver Fire Department rushed to the school to investigate where the smoke was coming from. Firefighters determined the smoke came from a faulty air conditioning unit at the school.
The scene was cleared and all students allowed to return to class.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The school is located at 2960 N. Speer in Denver.
