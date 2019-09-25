Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – It was an important day for nearly 200 immigrants from 58 countries on Wednesday. They became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony in Centennial.
They recited the oath in the largest ceremony of its kind in Colorado in 10 years.
The new citizens live across the state from El Jebel to Yuma and Cortez to Fort Collins. Some even live in Cheyenne and Jackson, Wyoming.
CBS4 photojournalist Louis Ramirez takes us to the celebration.
You must log in to post a comment.