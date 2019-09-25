  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:30 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Centennial News, Naturalization Ceremony

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – It was an important day for nearly 200 immigrants from 58 countries on Wednesday. They became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony in Centennial.

US CITIZENSHIP naturalization ceremony

Naturalization ceremony participant recite their oaths in Centennial. (credit: CBS)

They recited the oath in the largest ceremony of its kind in Colorado in 10 years.

The new citizens live across the state from El Jebel to Yuma and Cortez to Fort Collins. Some even live in Cheyenne and Jackson, Wyoming.

CBS4 photojournalist Louis Ramirez takes us to the celebration.

Comments