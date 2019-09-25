DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police need help tracking down the person who shot and killed 17-year-old Diego Marquez on Saturday. Marquez was found lying on the ground at Green Valley West Ranch Park, at East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street, at 8:10 a.m.
There is now a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that help solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous.
The number of children and teens killed by gun violence in Denver is rising.
RELATED: ‘Public Health Crisis’: How Gun Violence Affects Youth In Denver
Earlier this month the Denver Post reported Sunday that 15 teens and children have been shot and killed in the city since January 2018, more than in the previous three years combined. A few days later, 14-year-old Treaujalaune Lornes was shot and killed near South Monaco Parkway and Mexico Avenue. The death of Marquez brings the total to 17.
RELATED: Juvenile Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Treaujalaune Lornes
The number of youth charged with gun-related crimes is also on the rise. Prosecutors say 107 teens were charged with gun possession in 2018, compared with 50 in 2015. They say this year is on pace to equal or surpass last year.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.