DENVER (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Denver International Airport Wednesday morning. Denver Police responded to the crash just before 6 a.m. near Jackson Gap Road and East 75th Avenue.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Jackson Gap Road (credit: CBS)

Officers said a vehicle did a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist, who then collided with the vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and was cited for careless driving resulting in death and unlawful lane use.

The Denver Coroner will identify the motorcyclist who died.

 

 

