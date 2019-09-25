(CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are playing a role in the formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Rep. Jason Crow, who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, is among a group of Democrats who used a Washington Post op-ed to call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch the inquiry. He said on Tuesday that there is a lot of urgency surrounding the investigation of a whistleblower’s complaint about a phone call President Donald Trump made to the president of Ukraine and the discussion of investigating former Vice President Biden and his son. (Read the transcript of the phone call.)
“The inspector general, this is the individual who is in change of conducting investigations for the entire intelligence committee, has already made a legal determination that under U.S. law, Congress should see this complaint. He made that determination a while ago, the administration has been blocking the release of it,” Crow said.
Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, and Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, both sent out statements on Tuesday saying they also support the impeachment inquiry.
Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican and Colorado’s junior senator, said he supports having access to the whistleblower letter, but that he doesn’t support an inquiry.
“Starting an impeachment inquiry to appease the far-left is something the majority of Americans do not support and will sharply divide the country,” he said in a statement.
