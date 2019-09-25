DENVER (CBS4) – While predicting when a scene of solid gold will occur is far from an exact science, many indicators point toward the fall foliage reaching its peak starting this upcoming weekend and continuing through the first week in October.
Experts at the Colorado State Forest Service have said the peak is expected to be delayed by about 1-2 weeks compared to normal. The reason is largely blamed on the unseasonably warm late summer temperatures Colorado experienced. Nevertheless, recent warm days together with cool nights after what was a wet spring and dry summer should make for exceptional fall color across most of the high country.
For locations above 6,000 feet along and north of roughly Highway 50, the peak should start in the coming days and continue through at least the first weekend in October.
Therefore, leaf peeping should be optimal during the weekends of September 28-29 and October 5-6. For locations south of Highway 50 including the the San Juans and Santa de Cristo ranges, the peak will likely occur later in October.
See a list of some of Colorado’s most popular drives for viewing the fall color shift.
