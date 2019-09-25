  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean


DENVER (CBS4) – Dating back to last season, the Broncos have lost seven consecutive regular season games. However, the winless start to 2019 feels nothing like last year.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 22: Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos is sacked in the fourth quarter by Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 22, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

“It’s a different feeling right now. Even though we’re 0-3, we don’t have that end of the world feeling right now. We know that we’re close. We’ve done some good things, but we have to learn not to beat ourselves,” cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.

The Broncos feel like they are close to turning a corner. If they can clean up a few things here or there, they believe the wins will start to come.

Denver Broncos v Green Bay Packers

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos breaks a tackle in the second quarter against Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

“I would say we’re executing probably like 75%, not good enough. To be able to win in this league you probably have to execute around 85-90%,” Harris said.

“We just got to tighten some things up a bit. But as far the effort and attitude, it does not look like a losing football team when you turn on the film and watch us play,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.

There’s work to be done, but nothing worth losing sleep over.

Vic Fangio

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaks with Will Parks during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“I sleep like a baby. What’s that saying? Wake up every two hours crying,” head coach Vic Fangio joked. “No, I’m sleeping fine. I like these guys. I like our team. I enjoy working with them and that’s what gets you over the hump,” head coach Vic Fangio said.

A win on Sunday against Jacksonville will not only help the Broncos get better sleep, it will also help them recapture home field advantage, something they’ve been sorely missing. Denver has lost six of its last seven home games.

PHOTO GALLERY: Denver Broncos Practice Sept. 25, 2019

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High is at 2:25 p.m. MDT. You can watch the Broncos battle the Jaguars on CBS4.

RELATED: A Look At The 0-3 Denver Broncos Current Chances Of Making The Playoffs

Romi Bean

