



Dating back to last season, the Broncos have lost seven consecutive regular season games. However, the winless start to 2019 feels nothing like last year.

“It’s a different feeling right now. Even though we’re 0-3, we don’t have that end of the world feeling right now. We know that we’re close. We’ve done some good things, but we have to learn not to beat ourselves,” cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.

The Broncos feel like they are close to turning a corner. If they can clean up a few things here or there, they believe the wins will start to come.

“I would say we’re executing probably like 75%, not good enough. To be able to win in this league you probably have to execute around 85-90%,” Harris said.

“We just got to tighten some things up a bit. But as far the effort and attitude, it does not look like a losing football team when you turn on the film and watch us play,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.

There’s work to be done, but nothing worth losing sleep over.

“I sleep like a baby. What’s that saying? Wake up every two hours crying,” head coach Vic Fangio joked. “No, I’m sleeping fine. I like these guys. I like our team. I enjoy working with them and that’s what gets you over the hump,” head coach Vic Fangio said.

Fangio on dealing with early head coaching struggles: “I’m doing fine. I sleep well. I sleep like a baby. What’s that saying? I wake up every 2 hours crying” 😭😭 #4broncos — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 25, 2019

A win on Sunday against Jacksonville will not only help the Broncos get better sleep, it will also help them recapture home field advantage, something they’ve been sorely missing. Denver has lost six of its last seven home games.

PHOTO GALLERY: Denver Broncos Practice Sept. 25, 2019

Lindsay also had this message for fans, "If you're a true fan then you believe in us…we can still be in the playoffs and we can still make a big run for it, but when we do it I don't want everybody jumping on the bandwagon saying 'I told you so.'" #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/ci2lIWg65e — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 25, 2019

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High is at 2:25 p.m. MDT. You can watch the Broncos battle the Jaguars on CBS4.

RELATED: A Look At The 0-3 Denver Broncos Current Chances Of Making The Playoffs