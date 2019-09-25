  • CBS4On Air

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters blame an abandoned campfire for sparking a wildfire in Winter Park. The Snowblaze Fire started downtown at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Snowblaze Fire (credit: Grand County)

Crews contained it withing three hours. The fire did not damage buildings.

Snowblaze Fire (credit: Grand County)

Investigators say this is a good reminder to make sure your fires are extinguished and cool to the touch before leaving.

