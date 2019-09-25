Comments
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters blame an abandoned campfire for sparking a wildfire in Winter Park. The Snowblaze Fire started downtown at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Crews contained it withing three hours. The fire did not damage buildings.
Investigators say this is a good reminder to make sure your fires are extinguished and cool to the touch before leaving.
