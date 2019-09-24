Filed Under:Douglas County News, Douglas County Sheriff, Trailblazer Elementary

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area near Highlands Ranch Parkway and Foothills Canyon Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. Trailblazer Elementary School was put on lockout.

Copter4 flies over a neighborhood in Highlands Ranch near Trailblazer Elementary after a call for a shooting compliant. (credit: CBS)

Deputies say a man approached another man. Investigators say the two men know each other and multiple shots were fired. No one is reportedly hurt.

The victim ran away, and the suspect was inside the victim’s home.

DCSO says they cleared the home, and there is no threat to the public. It’s not clear if anyone has been arrested.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place within a half mile radius. The American Red Cross provided assistance to homeowners kept away from their home.

