THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say a child in a wheelchair was hit by a driver who didn’t stay at the scene. The hit and run happened near 93rd Place and York Street on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say a black Ford truck sideswiped the wheelchair forcing the child to fall to the ground. He was hurt and the wheelchair is damaged.
The truck continued driving fast north on York Street, investigators say.
Police seeking assistance in identifying a black Ford PU involved in hit & run injury accident this morning. The pick up struck a wheelchair-bound student who was in the 9300 block of York St. Anyone with info please call Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 or Thornton PD 720-977-5150
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 24, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Thornton Police Department.
