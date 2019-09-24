  • CBS4On Air

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say a child in a wheelchair was hit by a driver who didn’t stay at the scene. The hit and run happened near 93rd Place and York Street on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a black Ford truck sideswiped the wheelchair forcing the child to fall to the ground. He was hurt and the wheelchair is damaged.

The truck continued driving fast north on York Street, investigators say.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Thornton Police Department.

