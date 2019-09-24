Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is set to address the land on the south side of Civic Center Station again, with a potential final vote set for Tuesday night. The City of Denver has offered to lease the land for $123,000 a month in order to build a park as part of the proposed Medal of Honor Museum.
The area currently is dirt and gravel.
Preliminary renderings show the area becoming a tree-lined corridor toward the potential museum site at Lincoln Street and Colfax Avenue.
A new proposal was presented to the RTD Board of Directors at an Executive Committee Meeting last week. That proposal will go before the full board for a final vote Tuesday night.
The City of Denver and State Officials have spent months courting the museum to pick Denver as its new home.
