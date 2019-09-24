Comments
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a week ago, Johnstown-Milliken School District officials say a student was disciplined for making a threatening comment during lunch to another student. Johnstown police responded to Roosevelt High School on Sept. 16.
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a week ago, Johnstown-Milliken School District officials say a student was disciplined for making a threatening comment during lunch to another student. Johnstown police responded to Roosevelt High School on Sept. 16.
The student was removed from campus that day. Investigators say other students posted untruthful and inaccurate information on social media on Sept. 23.
“Students also need to be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks,” investigators said Tuesday.
District officials say students should report anything they feel is inappropriate or potentially dangerous to the anonymous tipline Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233.
Further details about the comment were not released. The investigation is underway.
You must log in to post a comment.