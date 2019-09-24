Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A proposal to raise the age to buy tobacco — including e-cigarettes — from 18 to 21 is moving forward in Denver. The bill is part of an effort to reduce teen vaping.
Colorado has the highest rates of children and teens vaping in the nation and state health workers are investigating six cases of sudden and severe lung illness associated with vaping.
The Denver City Council voted Monday night to consider the bill during next week’s meeting. Aspen, Avon, Basalt, Boulder, Carbondale, Edgewater, Glenwood Springs and Snowmass have all raised the purchasing age to 21.
