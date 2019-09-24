AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 21-year-old man who stabbed his stepfather — and then posted a video on Snapchat of his screaming mother running to her dying husband — has been sentenced to 33 years in prison. Prosecutors say Nickolas Vinson killed Oscar LeMar Owensby, 50, after Owensby asked him to do more chores, chip in money, and help around the house more often.
Vinson was sharing a home near South Rifle Street and South Buckley Road in Aurora. On Dec. 14, 2017, an argument between Vinson and Owensby escalated and Owensby challenged Vinson to a fight.
Prosecutors say Vinson came out of his room armed with a 8-inch blade with a brass knuckle-styled handle and stabbed his stepfather 11 times in the neck and torso.
Shortly after stabbing him, prosecutors say Vinson streamed a video on Snapchat showing his mother running to Owensby screaming, “LeMar, can you hear me? Can you hear me? No!”
Then Vinson faced the camera and said, “Hey guys, I just killed him. I just killed him. I just killed him.”
“This is a defendant who – in response to a familial argument over doing more to pull his weight around the house – brutally murdered the only father he had ever known, plunging an 8-inch blade into his neck, chest, and back 11 times,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins stated. “When it was done, he turned to Snapchat to proclaim his grossly disproportionate response to the world.”
Vinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June. Two sentence enhancements were proven earlier.
