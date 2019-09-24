Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Black and red dresses were found hanging along the 16th Street Mall on Tuesday. The art is meant to symbolize missing and murdered women.
The dresses represent missing and murdered indigenous, black and migrant women and children, including those detained in Colorado GEO facilities.
“Because some of the women have died. When the women go missing, sometimes they’re never found, sometimes they’re found weeks, months, years later and this is to symbolize that their spirit is gone,” said Amy Gray with 350 Colorado.
The installation is part of the Colorado Climate Strike Week of Action which continues through Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.