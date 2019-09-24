  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMCBS News Special Report/Speaker Pelosi Statement
    3:10 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Black and red dresses were found hanging along the 16th Street Mall on Tuesday. The art is meant to symbolize missing and murdered women.

black dresses missing women 16th street mall

Black dresses hang along the 16th Street Mall in Denver on Sept. 24, 2019 to symbolize missing women (credit: CBS)

The dresses represent missing and murdered indigenous, black and migrant women and children, including those detained in Colorado GEO facilities.

black dresses missing women 16th street mall

Black dresses hang along the 16th Street Mall in Denver on Sept. 24, 2019 to symbolize missing women (credit: CBS)

“Because some of the women have died. When the women go missing, sometimes they’re never found, sometimes they’re found weeks, months, years later and this is to symbolize that their spirit is gone,” said Amy Gray with 350 Colorado.

black dresses missing women 16th street mall

Black dresses hang along the 16th Street Mall in Denver on Sept. 24, 2019 to symbolize missing women (credit: CBS)

The installation is part of the Colorado Climate Strike Week of Action which continues through Sunday.

Comments