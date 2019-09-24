



Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer this week for Xfinity Monday Live

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Jackson, who is in his 10th season in the NFL, joined the Broncos in free agency prior to the start of the 2019 season.

“I had about three solid options,” said Jackson. “I felt like coming here would be the best fit. Obviously I wanted to go somewhere that would be contenders. Coach Fangio and his defense and this style of play that they like, I felt it would be a perfect fit for me.”

While Jackson was new to Denver at the beginning of the year, he had already had an “introduction” of sorts to Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay.

When the Texans and Broncos met in Week 9 of the 2018 season Jackson delivered a strong hit on the undrafted rookie which served as Lindsay’s “Welcome to the NFL” moment.

“Phil was probably the first guy I met when I came to sign my deal,” Jackson said with a chuckle. “He greeted me and said he’s glad I’m on his team. I try not to talk about it much. I try to leave that in the past, we’re teammates now, so I try to issue those hits on some other guys now.”

Jackson went onto say how he admires Lindsay.

“Just seeing Phil and how he carries himself out there on the field, he plays a lot bigger than he is, I enjoy watching him. He and Royce are a great 1-2 punch.”

Jackson and the Broncos will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The game will kick off at 2:25 MDT on CBS4.

RELATED: A Look At The 0-3 Denver Broncos Current Chances Of Making The Playoffs