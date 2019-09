Creighton Middle School Students Take Part In Adaptive SoccerStudents of all abilities came together for a friendly soccer tournament on Tuesday.

New Movie 'Joker' Alarms Some Aurora Theater Shooting Survivors & FamiliesAlarmed by violence depicted in a trailer for the upcoming movie "Joker," some relatives of victims of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting asked distributor Warner Bros. on Tuesday to commit to gun control causes.

Colorado Doctor Specializes In Tongue Tie Among BabiesIt's a condition you've probably never heard of, but about 4% of babies in the U.S. are born with tongue tie. Those babies have a short, tight band of tissue that tethers the tongue to the mouth.

JeffCo Open Space & App Aim To Curb Illegal Parking At TrailheadsEasy access to Colorado's outdoors, specifically in Jefferson County, means some beautiful areas can be overrun with vehicles and people.

Government In The Grocery: Congressman Perlmutter Talks With ShoppersFor 12 years, Congressman Earl Perlmutter met one-on-one with constituents in grocery stores.

New DPS Contract Limits Number Of Teachers Of ColorMore than 70% of Denver Public School students are of color and only 4% of all teachers are black.

