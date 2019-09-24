Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A large pile-up caused Interstate 25 to close south of 6th Avenue Tuesday night. Denver police say nine vehicles were involved.

Denver police respond to a 9-vehicle crash that shutdown I-25 southbound at 6th Ave. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

One vehicle rolled over. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Lanes appeared to reopen at around 9 p.m.

i25 6th 9 car crash

Denver police respond to a 9-vehicle crash that shutdown I-25 southbound at 6th Ave. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Drivers should avoid the area.

An RTD was involved in the crash, but no one was involved.

Comments