DENVER (CBS4) – A large pile-up caused Interstate 25 to close south of 6th Avenue Tuesday night. Denver police say nine vehicles were involved.
One vehicle rolled over. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Lanes appeared to reopen at around 9 p.m.
Drivers should avoid the area.
An RTD was involved in the crash, but no one was involved.
9-vehicle accident with rollover on SB I-25 south of 6th Ave. One SB lane now open. Appears @RideRTD bus involved. @DenverPolice @CBSDenver #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/9NUTpAuTRO
— Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) September 25, 2019
