DENVER (CBS4) – So you’re saying there’s a chance! That’s a refrain Broncos fans should be singing this week. Despite the team’s 0-3 start, history says they still have a chance to make the playoffs. A total of six teams since 1980 have started a season winless in their first 3 games and still made the playoffs.
The most recent team was the Houston Texans in 2018. After starting the season 0-3, they won their next 9 games and eventually made the playoffs.
Conventional wisdom suggests the Broncos won’t win their next 9 games, but they do have a handful of matchups that could be favorable starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday (2:25 p.m. on CBS4).
Of course, they can’t continue to play like they have and expect to win. Currently the Broncos rank dead last in the NFL in turnovers forced with zero and on offense the team ranks 30th in the league in scoring, averaging only 15 points per game.
