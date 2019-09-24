DENVER – For the first time in Colorado history, some 17 year olds will be allowed to vote in the presidential primary election on Super Tuesday in March 2020. A new Colorado law allows 17 year olds who will turn 18 prior to the November 2020 presidential election to participate in the primary.

Tuesday, dozens of volunteers visited local college campuses to encourage students to register to vote. It was all part of National Voter Registration Day.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she was enthused to see many young citizens registering to vote at the Auraria Campus in Downtown Denver.

“Some are registering for the first time,” Griswold said.

“It is my right to vote. Why not just do it?” said Kaley Luna, a teenage student in Denver.

Luna registered to vote and said this would be her first time participating in presidential primaries or elections.

“I think it is a good idea (to allow qualifying 17 year olds to participate in primaries) because it allows 17 year olds who will be 18 to get their own opinion on it, instead of everyone telling them what they want to do,” Luna said.

Before becoming law the idea was questioned, and opposed, by many county clerks. Some of whom said Colorado didn’t need the changes, as voter turnout in the state is typically strong.

Though the primary is still several months away, and the election more than one year away, Luna said National Voter Registration Day was a great time to encourage those who aren’t registered to do so.

“If you want your voice heard, why not vote?” Luna said. “It’s your voice, it is what you want. They’re supposed to be here for you and to listen to what you want.”