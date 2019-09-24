Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs News, Colorado Springs Police, Craig Hospital

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police officer, Cem Duzel, took another big step toward recovery on Monday. He has spent months recovering at Craig Hospital until he left on Monday, his 32nd birthday.

Duzel was shot in the line of duty in 2018.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Friends and family lined the halls to give him a proper send-off.

Duzel will continue his rehab in his home state of New York.

Comments