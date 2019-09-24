Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police officer, Cem Duzel, took another big step toward recovery on Monday. He has spent months recovering at Craig Hospital until he left on Monday, his 32nd birthday.
Today, on his 32nd birthday, Officer Duzel took a major step towards recovery. Earlier this morning, Cem boarded a plane for NY, where he'll undergo rehab therapy. Officers said goodbye as he left his hospital room in Englewood for the last time.
Story: https://t.co/DU5I8v0FcJ pic.twitter.com/7wJ3udFGgI
— Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 24, 2019
Duzel was shot in the line of duty in 2018.
Friends and family lined the halls to give him a proper send-off.
Duzel will continue his rehab in his home state of New York.
You must log in to post a comment.