ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators say a reported home invasion has turned into a homicide investigation. Deputies responded to a home on West 67th Place and Lowell Boulevard Monday night.

Deputies found two men who were shot. One of them died at the home, while the second was taken to the hospital.

Further details about what preceded the shootings have not been released. The sheriff’s office says they don’t believe the public is at risk.

