DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a burglary at High Street Growers, a marijuana dispensary. The break-in happened just after 2 a.m. at the dispensary located at 4th and Federal Boulevard.
A police officer responding to the break-in crashed the patrol car. Police say a vehicle trying to get out of the officer’s way actually got in front of the officer’s cruiser and was rear-ended.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in the High Street Growers break-in.
