



Construction is an industry that is often looking for more workers, and there’s an effort to recruit more women into the field. On Monday, the HOYA Foundation hosted a Transportation and Construction GIRL event.

The idea is that giving girls hands-on experience in these career paths may encourage them to pursue a degree in a related field.

“They’ve told us that they definitely need more women in the construction industry,” explained Sela Martinez, an 11th grader.

Martinez always loved collecting rocks, but didn’t know her hobby could become her future.

“They told me I could make a career out of it, and i was like ‘alright, lets do that,’” Martinez said, laughing.

Martinez said now, she is interested in becoming a geotechnical engineer.

“It was cool to see how much they actually need geology in construction,” she explained. “Like where they can build buildings and different soils and everything.”

Right now, less than 10% of the construction workforce is women. Martinez, wants to change that.

“We can do whatever the guys want to do,” she said. “We’re just as strong as them and just as capable, if not more.”

The event also hosts programs throughout the year to link girls with professionals in the industries.

