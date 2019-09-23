Saturday, September 28th, 2019
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East High School
Energy Day is Colorado’s first free family festival showcasing exhibits focused on STEM. It will feature exhibits and interactive demonstrations that will teach students and their families about various forms of energy, and how through STEM education, they can find an exciting career in the energy industry. Exhibits range from hands-on demonstrations where attendees can see how an energy process works, to small and large scale installations that kids can observe.
Some of the sponsors/exhibitors during the festival are:
–Occidental Petroleum
–PDC Energy
–Caterpillar
–NREL
–COGA
–Chevron
–DCP Energy
–DORA/Energy Outreach CO
–Xcel Energy
–Colorado Laborers
–Museum of Nature & Science
–Denver Public Library
–Colorado Association of Black Professional Engineers and Scientists
–Women’s Energy Network Colorado
–Namaste Solar
–Engineering for Kids
–Best Robotics
–Women in Oil and Gas
–Western State University
–Vestas Nacelles America
–Colorado School of Mines
–DPS Career Connect/NASA HUNCH
–National Space Science & Technology Institute
Energy Day will also be hosting the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Robotics Tournament. It will be a certified competition on an official FIRST Robotics field, although it is an off-season event. More than 30 robotics teams will be competing.
Get details at EnergyDayFestival.org
