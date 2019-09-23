Comments
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Decker Fire has burned 937 acres near Salida, gorwing nearly 40 acres over the weekend. The wildfire was believed to have been sparked by lightning on Sept. 8.
Investigators say the fire remains in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area. More than 90 fire crews are working to contain the wildfire.
The fire can be seen at night from both the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 corridors. No evacuations have been announced.
The public can call the Fire Info Line at (719) 626-1095 for more information.
LINK: Decker Fire Inciweb
