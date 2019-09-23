  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Wildfires, Decker Fire, Salida News


SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Decker Fire has burned 937 acres near Salida, gorwing nearly 40 acres over the weekend. The wildfire was believed to have been sparked by lightning on Sept. 8.

decker fire salida

(credit: Decker Fire Facebook)

Investigators say the fire remains in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area. More than 90 fire crews are working to contain the wildfire.

Decker Fire (credit: Verley Stewart)

The fire can be seen at night from both the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 corridors. No evacuations have been announced.

The public can call the Fire Info Line at (719) 626-1095 for more information.

LINK: Decker Fire Inciweb

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments