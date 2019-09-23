Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new report from Colorado State University says warmer temperatures could help the spruce beetle population explode and become more active. The spruce beetle has infected about 40% of the state’s spruce fir trees.
Typically, the beetles slow down when cold temperatures move in, but that has not happened because of the warm weather.
“You know with these types of outbreaks they will continue until the host resource is exhausted so essentially they eat themselves out of house and home,” said CSU Assistant Professor of Forest & Rangeland Stewardship Seth Davis.
Researchers say this may allow more sunlight to hit the forest floor which would help honeybees.
You must log in to post a comment.