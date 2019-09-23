American Elm

4132 W. 38th Ave., West Highland

As its name suggests, American Elm is a New American bistro.

According to its website, the concept of American Elm was inspired by the founder’s experience living in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. On the menu, look for elevated American dishes such as Colorado striped bass crudo, steak frites, summer squash linguine and Rocky Mountain trout, presented alongside sprout and farrow slaw, creamed corn and preserved lemon butter.

So far, Yelp users seem quite excited about American Elm, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.

Yelper Jill P., who reviewed American Elm on Sept. 9, wrote, “The food is so very good. We had the crispy pork belly, crab fritters, Rocky Mountain trout, bucatini carbonara and Palisades peach pastry dessert. By far, the trout was the best item we ate.”

And Yelper Will F. added, “A great variety of food for all tastes. … Friendly staff, great cocktails. Just a great vibe.”

American Elm is open from 4–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 4–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Colfax Sports & Brew

2239 E. Colfax Ave., City Park West

Colfax Sports & Brew is a sports bar and traditional American gastropub.

This new dining establishment serves up classic American fare, and also provides an extensive selection of libations. Menu items range from nachos, bacon-wrapped jalapeños and crispy coconut shrimp to hamburgers, salads, multiple grilled cheese sandwiches and entrees like green chili macaroni and cheese.

Colfax Sports & Brew has gotten solid feedback thus far, having garnered 3.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Dana M., who reviewed Colfax Sports & Brew on Aug. 24, wrote, “Service was prompt, and food was good. Plenty of TVs and comfortable seating. Several game options, if you’re looking for entertainment.”

Katie B. noted, “An awesome place to watch games, play some skee ball, drink beer and enjoy their food. … I’m also thankful they have some vegetarian options, like the caprese sandwich and the Impossible burger!”

Colfax Sports & Brew is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends.

BurgerIM

6691 N. Tower Road, Suite 105, Denver International Airport

BurgerIM is a fast food joint to score burgers, juices smoothies and chicken wings.

BurgerIM offers an assortment of unique burger options, along with other typical fast food items. The menu features a Hawaiian salmon burger, Greek lamb burger, falafel burger, fried chicken burger with buffalo sauce and a Spanish beef burger, complete with pepperjack cheese, habanero aioli and grilled jalapeños.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, BurgerIM still seems to be finding its footing, but it’s in its early days.

Yelper Travis A., who was one of the first guests to visit BurgerIM on June 8, wrote, “I’m very picky about wings, and I know this is a burger joint, but wow! … The food is amazing, and the workers are friendly and very caring.”

Melissa K. noted, “I had the Hawaiian salmon and my husband had the Greek lamb burger. We all loved the unique fries!”

BurgerIM is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.