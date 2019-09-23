DENVER (CBS4) — Our CBS4 family is growing! CBS4’s morning anchor Britt Moreno recently announced she and her husband are having their first baby in March. Britt wanted to break the news on whether the little bundle of joy is a boy or girl on CBS4 This Morning.
This month she invited her husband of nearly two years to join the morning team and that’s where they revealed they are having a baby boy!
“We are overjoyed to share this news with all of the amazingly supportive people in Colorado. This community has embraced us as a couple and as professionals and now we are so thankful for their support as we gear up to be parents. We are so blessed,” Britt said.
“We are just hoping for a healthy baby,” her husband Jordan said.
Britt says their beloved puppy Knox, a 2-year-old black Labrador will have to get used to not being the only baby in the house!
The due date is March 13. Jordan joked that he hopes the baby boy is a basketball fan as the due date is right in the middle of March Madness!
