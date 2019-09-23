(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of a herd of bighorn sheep walking through a neighborhood in Colorado Springs this weekend. They say this herd is the product of a conservation effort started back in the 1940s.

So nice of these fellows to stay on the right side of the road. The Rampart bighorn sheep herd moving through a #ColoradoSprings neighborhood on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/siMp94rdJb — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 22, 2019

Colorado’s bighorn sheep herds can die out from pneumonia. Because of that, every so often, wildlife officers catch a herd under a big net, then safely relocates them to an affected area to help the bighorn population thrive.

“Pneumonia outbreaks in bighorn sheep herds can cause major die-offs, reducing populations by 50% or more. Even some individuals who survive the initial die-off may become chronic shedders of bacteria. They may survive for years and spread pneumonia to lambs, causing them to die by about 4 months of age. For some herds, not enough lambs are produced to replace the adults who die from other causes (predation, accidents). Despite years of research, we currently have no way of treating bighorn sheep for pneumonia,” CPW officials stated in 2018.

In February 2018, two dozen wild bighorn sheep were captured in Colorado Springs and relocated to the San Isabel National Forest near Salida.