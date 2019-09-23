(CBS4) – A new study ranks Colorado among the worst states for teachers, as many educators “find themselves overworked and underpaid,” researchers with WalletHub stated. Colorado ranked No. 40 out of 51, when comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 23 key indicators of teacher-friendliness.
“Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree, and teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation,” the report stated. “This combination of job pressures, low pay and lack of mobility forces many teachers to quit soon after they start.”
According to the National Education Association, about a fifth of all public-school teachers leave their positions within three years, researchers reported.
WalletHub compared data ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety.
Researchers determined the best 10 states for teachers are:North Dakota
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Wyoming
- Connecticut
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- Massachusetts
- Utah
- New York
Researchers determined the worst places for teachers are:
51. Arizona
50. New Hampshire
49. Hawaii
48. Louisiana
47. West Virginia
46. New Mexico
45. Oklahoma
44. South Carolina
43. District of Columbia
42. Maine
41. Tennessee
40. Colorado
Methodology
In order to determine the teacher-friendliest states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions, “Opportunity & Competition” and “Academic & Work Environment.”
“Because competitive salaries and job security are integral to a well-balanced personal and professional life, we assigned a heavier weight to the first category,” researchers stated.
See the full report here: wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-teachers
