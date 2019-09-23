  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested five people during a climate change protest. Officers say the protesters were blocking traffic during the morning commute in downtown Denver.

Five people were arrested during climate change protests in Denver on Sept. 23, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The protests are part of a planned demonstration meant to disrupt the morning and evening commute in the Denver metro area.

Five people were arrested during climate change protests in Denver on Sept. 23, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The group behind the protests said the protests are part of the Climate Strike Week of Action which continues through Sunday.

Five people were arrested during climate change protests in Denver on Sept. 23, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The same group also blocked parts of Speer Boulevard over the weekend to draw attention to climate change.

Climate change protesters march on Denver’s 16th Street Mall. (credit: CBS)

Last Friday, thousands of students in Denver joined protests around the world for the Global Climate Strike. It is the third in a worldwide series of climate rallies organized by school students and led by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.

