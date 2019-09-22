ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Englewood High School students want to bring their community together for a day of fun. They decided to throw a party for their community.

It wasn’t a soccer or basketball game which brought the students to their stadium Saturday afternoon. Emma Maschka and Jessica Albert were rebooting a lost tradition.

“We used to do a fun fest here in Englewood, and it would bring the whole community together, but they stopped doing that a while ago,” said Emma. “This is kind of our way of sort of bringing that back.”

They organized a fall carnival at their school. Teams and clubs from EHS sponsored booths with carnival games.

“Everyone we’ve told in the community is like ‘Oh, yay! It’s about time!’” said Emma.

They invited the community to come and enjoy it free of charge because for these young women it wasn’t about making a buck. It was to strengthen their community.

Emma explains, “We just want to enjoy each other’s company.”

“We wanted to bring a community together in a positive way because we felt like every time a community comes together it’s following a tragic event,” Jessica added.

As old families move out and new ones move in, the students thought it was important to remind everyone Englewood is still just a small town at heart.

“It used to be alumni after your kids went here, then if you go here your great grandparents went here, and now we’re trying to get like more new people that haven’t had the Englewood community their whole lives,” Jessica said.

The pair hopes this new carnival put on by EHS becomes a new fall tradition.