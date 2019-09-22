Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs celebrated the lives of firefighters who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice at the annual IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial. Family and friends paid their respects at Memorial Park on Saturday.
Amy Sharrah, of Greeley, says this year was the 10th anniversary of her husband’s death.
This type of gathering shows a bond between families that can’t be broken.
“You become a family, and you become very close. And when things happen, everybody jumps in and takes care of each other. It’s a very close-knit group,” she said.
In all, 250 names were added to the memorial wall. About 6,000 people attended the ceremony.
