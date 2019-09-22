DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The body of a male was pulled from the water at Chatfield Reservoir Sunday evening, hours after an unclaimed backpack and keys were found on the shore.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dep. Jose Uribe said Sunday that investigators have not yet determined whether or not the circumstances of the death are suspicious.
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has not determined an official cause of death at this point, either, Uribe said.
Per protocol, the person’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office when notifications to next of kin have been completed.
State park rangers initially contacted DCSO for assistance at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
A South Metro Fire Rescue crew launched a watercraft as part of the search operation, a fire department spokesperson confirmed Sunday.
It’s not clear exactly when and where the body was found, but Uribe said evidence was collected by investigators and the coroner’s office prior to the body being removed at 5:50 p.m.
County jurisdiction of the reservoir is divided between Jefferson and Douglas counties. The fact Douglas County agencies have possession of the investigation indicates the body was found in the reservoir’s eastern half.
