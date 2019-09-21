Comments
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The deer population in Woodland Park is growing as are the number of crashes between the animals and vehicles. City councilors met earlier this week to talk about resolutions to keep everyone and everything safe.
Some of the options included increased public education, sterilizing deer and capturing some deer and moving them. A group led to look into the problem says regulated, ethical archery within the city is the best option.
All hunters’ backgrounds would be checked. Their arrows would also be marked for accountability if they leave a deer injured, KKTV reports.
A decision has not been made.
