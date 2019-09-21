JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say the Bald Mountain Fire burned 17 acres down from their estimate of 25 acres. Highway 6 reopened at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters have contained 50% of the fire.
The fire started north of Genesee Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene Friday afternoon.
UPDATE #BaldMountainFire the fire did not grow throughout the night and remains at 25 acres. No active flames right now, crews will be targeting hot spots. Highway 6 will remain closed until crews are done working. Thank you for staying out of the area while fire crews work.
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 21, 2019
Firefighters transferred water from tanker trucks which can carry about 2,000 gallons to Type 6 fire trucks which can carry 300 gallons in heavy duty pickup fire trucks. “Access to the fire is difficult for large trucks all water must be trucked to the fire,” officials said on Saturday.
Officials announced closures at Clear Creek Canyon Park, Windy Saddle parking lot and Beaver Brook/Lookout Mountain trail.
No evacuation orders were announced, however pre-evacuation notices were sent out on Friday. The closest home is sixth-tenths of a mile away from the blaze.
West Metro Fire Rescue sent a crew of firefighters and a brush truck to help out with the wildfire. There are nine agencies helping fight the fire with a total of 50 firefighters on scene Friday night.
The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation provided conditions for a wildfire.
