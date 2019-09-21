TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 Closed Over The Weekend For Central 70 Project
Filed Under:Bald Mountain Fire, Colorado Wildfires, Jefferson County News


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say the Bald Mountain Fire burned 17 acres down from their estimate of 25 acres. Highway 6 reopened at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters have contained 50% of the fire.

The fire started north of Genesee Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene Friday afternoon.

Firefighters transferred water from tanker trucks which can carry about 2,000 gallons to Type 6 fire trucks which can carry 300 gallons in heavy duty pickup fire trucks. “Access to the fire is difficult for large trucks all water must be trucked to the fire,” officials said on Saturday.

bald mountain fire jefferson county

Crews transferring water to Type 6 trucks for the Bald Mountain Fire. (credit: CBS)

Officials announced closures at Clear Creek Canyon Park, Windy Saddle parking lot and Beaver Brook/Lookout Mountain trail.

Bald Mountain Fire

A Copter4 image of the wildfire in Clear Creek Canyon (credit: CBS)

No evacuation orders were announced, however pre-evacuation notices were sent out on Friday. The closest home is sixth-tenths of a mile away from the blaze.

wildfire clear creek canyon bald mountain fire

A Copter4 image of the wildfire in Clear Creek Canyon (credit: CBS)

West Metro Fire Rescue sent a crew of firefighters and a brush truck to help out with the wildfire. There are nine agencies helping fight the fire with a total of 50 firefighters on scene Friday night.

The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation provided conditions for a wildfire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfires section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments