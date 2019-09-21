TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 Closed Over The Weekend For Central 70 Project
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMTails of Valor
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of summer will be much cooler thanks to a cold front that moved across the region late Friday. Behind it we anticipate temperatures to be at or even slightly below normal for a change.

A weak weather system will move out of Utah this afternoon and it could bring a few scattered showers or thunderstorms by this evening. The chance for rain is rather small. Areas along and north of Interstate 70 stand the best chance to see some passing showers.

Tonight there is a chance for air temps to fall well below freezing in the San Luis Valley of south-central Colorado, potentially ending the growing season for some. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the area just in case.

Chris Spears

Comments