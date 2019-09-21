GOLDEN, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Austin Boutain, who was previously convicted of fatally shooting a University of Utah student, has pleaded guilty to killing a man from Golden. Boutain pleaded guilty Friday to murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 67-year-old Mitchell Ingle of Golden in October 2017.
Authorities say Boutain, 25, and his wife, Kathleen, were drinking and smoking marijuana with Ingle in an RV park when Boutain became angry at Ingle’s suggestion the three have sex. Police say Austin Boutain slit Ingle’s throat, robbed his trailer and the Boutains then drove Ingle’s vehicle to Salt Lake City, where student ChenWei Guo was shot to death.
Austin’s criminal record includes drug, car theft and weapons charges dating back to his days as a juvenile. He was released from an Alabama prison this spring, but skipped parole in Wisconsin a few months later and wound up living under a bridge with his wife in Golden, Colorado, authorities said.
Austin Boutain was sentenced to life in prison, and his wife to one year, for Guo’s death. He will be sentenced on Oct. 3 for the Colorado killing.
