



— Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters are gathering at City Park in Denver ahead of their march down Colfax Avenue to Aurora. Marchers will travel more than seven miles to the GEO Ice Detention Center in Aurora.

There, pro-ICE demonstrators will also rally. Aurora police have listed several advisories about the dueling protests and their efforts to maintain a safe environment.

Immigration rights protesters gather at statute of Martin Luther King before long march to ICE detention center and counter protest. pic.twitter.com/Nt2GBt1er6 — Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) September 21, 2019

APD Chief Nick Metz posted on social media Saturday a reminder for participants to cooperate and be safe. The post included a picture of hundreds of police officers preparing for the protests.

This morning’s roll call as we prepare for thousands of protestors who will exercise their 1st Amendment Rights at the GEO-ICE Facility. We, along w/our mutual aid partners are optimistic attendees, despite their views, will be lawful&safe. We are ready to protect public safety. pic.twitter.com/czaQPbdkWC — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) September 21, 2019

“We have been busy planning and organizing,” Metz said on YouTube. “We are asking for everyone to cooperate.”

On Thursday, APD shared road closure information:

There will not be any available parking at the event. We strongly encourage using RTD or ride-share options if needed. Additionally, we will have the following street closures on Saturday, September 21, 2019 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. as follows:

East 30 th Avenue from Nome Street to Peoria Street

Avenue from Nome Street to Peoria Street Nome Street from East 30 th Avenue to East 33 rd Avenue

Avenue to East 33 Avenue Oakland Street from East 30th Avenue to East 33rd Avenue

Pro ICE demonstration three blocks away from opposing side at other end of Aurora detention facility. pic.twitter.com/vD7sLKpJZ7 — Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) September 21, 2019

APD also announced restrictions on what participants can bring to the rallies: such as sticks for signs. They also say participants cannot open carry any firearm.

“Open carrying of firearms is prohibited inside the specified protest area pursuant to AMC 94-154, Colorado Revised Statute 29-11.7-104. Individuals will not be allowed into the area openly carrying firearms. Violation of this rule will be grounds to deny access or removal from the protest area, and refusal to leave will be a violation of AMC 94-71, Trespass.”

Pro-ICE and anti-ICE demonstrators were seen filing up to barricades with police standing by on the other side.

