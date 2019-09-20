JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A small wildfire, dubbed the Bald Mountain Fire, broke out Friday afternoon in Jefferson County and authorities have shut down Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. The closure went into effect at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The #BaldMountainFire is about one acre in size. Please avoid Hwy 6, which is closed between 93 & 119 in both directions, while multiple fire agencies fight the fire @efr_co #jeffco pic.twitter.com/cAKTBQkTXZ
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 20, 2019
Copter4 captured video of a plume of smoke and some trees on fire on a mountaintop near the highway.
The size of the fire is about one acre burning in rough, rocky terrain. West Metro Fire Rescue is sending a crew of firefighters and a brush truck to help out with the wildfire.
We are responding to a fire off of Hwy. 6 so we’ve shut down Hwy. 6 in both directions from Hwy. 93 to 119. Avoid the area please #jeffco pic.twitter.com/8OuK2RiaOw
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 20, 2019
Low humidity together with gusty southwesterly winds has brought an elevated threat for wildfires to Colorado on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. for the Interstate 25 corridor from Denver to Trinidad and along the Arkansas River valley. Much of the western slope is also included.
The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation means if a fire were to start on Friday, it could spread rapidly.
While this September has been a very warm month, it has also been a mainly dry month. The last measurable precipitation that was on Sept. 8 and about half of Colorado is considered to be at least “abnormally dry.”
