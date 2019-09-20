



“God Friended Me” is coming back to CBS for season two and this year the show will have an international flavor.

Star Violett Beane got to shoot for a few days in Paris since her character Cara Bloom accepted a job to write a book in Paris at the end of season one. While Beane had been to France as a tourist before, it was a totally new experience to be in Paris as an actor.

“One of the coolest things was shooting at the Louvre,” said Beane in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We shot at 6am when the sun was rising and no one was there. That was amazing. Every shot has the Eiffel Tower in the background and we did a scene on a river cafe on the Seine River. It was awesome to be in a different place and work.”

Beane’s character Cara was pulled in many different directions in season one. She reconnected with her mother, advanced in her career, and finally jumped into a relationship with Miles, played by Brandon Micheal Hall. Beane is excited to see where her character goes in season two.

“There’s this three episode arch that Cara goes on where she discovers more about herself, her relationship, and who she wants to be.” said Beane. “While that is going on, Miles is also going through a sort of change of story. The two actually find that their stories are interwoven in a way they weren’t expecting.”

“God Friended Me” returns to CBS on Sunday, September 29.